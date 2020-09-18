Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Announce -$1.51 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.77). Albireo Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($6.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.41) to ($5.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($7.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.41) to ($4.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALBO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,580 shares of company stock worth $806,923. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 41.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

