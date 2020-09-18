$694.18 Million in Sales Expected for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to announce sales of $694.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $688.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $699.60 million. Meritor posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.25 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTOR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

In other news, Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,494,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $6,407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,133,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,594. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,868,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 347.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $22.22 on Friday. Meritor has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

