City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $324.08

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.08 and traded as high as $324.50. City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at $322.00, with a volume of 501,929 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 324.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 329.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

