Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.