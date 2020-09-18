RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Sep 18th, 2020

Berenberg Bank cut shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $703.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.08. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $437.25 and a one year high of $799.70.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

