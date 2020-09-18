Kubota Corp (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Up 11.7% in August

Kubota Corp (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of KUBTY opened at $88.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.85. Kubota has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $93.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Kubota had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Analysts predict that Kubota will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Kubota’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

KUBTY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kubota from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

