Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report sales of $47.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.54 million. Heska reported sales of $31.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $175.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $174.92 million to $175.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $208.62 million, with estimates ranging from $204.84 million to $212.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $109,063.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,509.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $983,024.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,815,669.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Heska by 95.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Heska by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Heska by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heska by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $913.33 million, a PE ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.82. Heska has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $110.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average of $84.99.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

