Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:PNCRF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:PNCRF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PNCRF opened at $0.51 on Tuesday.

About Newcore Gold

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and junior mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds a 100% interest in the Enchi gold project located in southwest Ghana. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

