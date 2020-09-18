Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.90.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Compass Point raised their price target on Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Essent Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Essent Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Essent Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 421,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Essent Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

