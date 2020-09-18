Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

CCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of CCC stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. Clarivate Analytics has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Clarivate Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

