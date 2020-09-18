Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of research firms have commented on SHO. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $34,606,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,423,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,137 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,050,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,455,484.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,214,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after buying an additional 2,085,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.47.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

