Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIVX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

In related news, Director Tim J. Spengler purchased 10,000 shares of Livexlive Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,067.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 12,300 shares of Livexlive Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,402.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 68,846 shares of company stock valued at $185,342. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,337,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,182,000 after buying an additional 1,737,503 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,088 shares during the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. Livexlive Media has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 89.47%. The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livexlive Media will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

