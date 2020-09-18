BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMWYY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Main First Bank assumed coverage on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $28.55.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

