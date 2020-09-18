Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.56.

CRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $1,227,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $3,795,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 2.12. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

