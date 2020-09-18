Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.64

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Shares of Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $6.30. Orca Exploration Group shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 24,974 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.71, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55.

Orca Exploration Group Company Profile (CVE:ORC.B)

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart

