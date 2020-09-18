GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.80.

GLIBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $933,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $3,127,093.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 728,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,138,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLIBA opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.14. GCI Liberty has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

