Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 919,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Steris news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,355 shares of company stock worth $4,987,790 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Steris by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Steris by 41.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Steris in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Steris during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $171.51 on Friday. Steris has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $171.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.79 and a 200-day moving average of $152.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Steris in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

