Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Up 23.7% in August

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 115,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 838,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Forward Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

