DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

About DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses segments. The company engages in the building contracting and sale of houses with land; building contracting and property management; and construction of condominiums, commercial facilities, shopping centers, logistics, distribution facilities, food factories, medical and nursing care facilities, office buildings, and showrooms.

