Short Interest in Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) Increases By 23.5%

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 43.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen NY Municipal Value alerts:

Nuveen NY Municipal Value stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen NY Municipal Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen NY Municipal Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.