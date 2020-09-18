Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Short Interest Up 23.5% in August

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of THBIY stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.44.

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment fund, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

