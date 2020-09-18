Adobe’s (ADBE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $562.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.06.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $474.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total value of $2,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,983 shares of company stock valued at $39,560,726. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,333,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 471,160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.