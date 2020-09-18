Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $570.00 at Bank of America

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $440.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s current price.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.06.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $474.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,983 shares of company stock valued at $39,560,726. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 471,160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,100,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

