Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aerie’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in Q2. The company's impressive portfolio of ophthalmology drugs, namely Rhopressa and Rocklatan have been performing steadily. Rhopressa is a once-daily formulation for IOP in patients suffering open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension while Rocklatan is a once-daily, quadruple-action, fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and Xalatan. Volumes gradually picked up for both drugs after starting on a slow note. The company’s efforts to develop other ophthalmology drugs are encouraging and a positive outcome should boost growth. While the target market shows potential, Aerie faces stiff competition from other drugs like Lumigan and Vyzulta among others, which can affect its sales. Aerie's shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AERI. Mizuho boosted their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.07.

AERI opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

