Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded American Public Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Sidoti downgraded American Public Education from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $413.58 million, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Gay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $83,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $352,547.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $51,560.31. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,330. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American Public Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American Public Education by 557.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 22.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

