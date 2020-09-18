KDDI Corporation (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KDDI Corporation (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,100 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 2,280,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28,301.0 days.

Separately, Bank of America raised KDDI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKSBF opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69. KDDI has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

