Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $239.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.44.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 229.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 345.6% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 946,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 734,185 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

