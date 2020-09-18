ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.02

Shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $2.03. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 64,800 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECIFY. UBS Group lowered shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get ELECTRICITE DE/ADR alerts:

The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.