West African Resources (CVE:WAF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of West African Resources Ltd (CVE:WAF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.26. West African Resources shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 72,752 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $172.71 million and a P/E ratio of -9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25.

West African Resources Company Profile (CVE:WAF)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Sanbrado gold project; and the Boulsa gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

