Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.97

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.07. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 37,320 shares traded.

PEYUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

