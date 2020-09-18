HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.50

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and traded as high as $13.40. HV Bancorp shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 191 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Marino purchased 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $31,168.20. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC)

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

