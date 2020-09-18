VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $320.54

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:VOF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.54 and traded as high as $332.50. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $330.00, with a volume of 1,572,516 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $575.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 320.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 300.02.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

