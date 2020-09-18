Vapor Group (OTCMKTS:VPOR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vapor Group Inc (OTCMKTS:VPOR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Vapor Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 22,700,267 shares traded.

Vapor Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VPOR)

Vapor Group, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and naturally flavored e-liquids in the United States. It markets its products under the Vapor Group, Total Vapor, Vapor 123, and The Vapor Products brand names. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Vapor Group, Inc is a subsidiary of SF Holdings LLC.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vapor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.