Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.68. Ampliphi Biosciences shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 4,363 shares trading hands.

Ampliphi Biosciences Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB)

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.

