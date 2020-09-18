Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.12. Air Industries Group shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 31,405 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

