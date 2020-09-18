Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.12. Air Industries Group shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 31,405 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.
Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.
Air Industries Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.
Recommended Story: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.