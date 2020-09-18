CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.29

Shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and traded as high as $20.98. CLARIANT AG/ADR shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLZNY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get CLARIANT AG/ADR alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CLARIANT AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLARIANT AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.