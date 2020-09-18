Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Glen Eagle Resources Inc (CVE:GER) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Glen Eagle Resources shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 33,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $6.63 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.

Glen Eagle Resources Company Profile (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Canada and Central America. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property with 141 claims located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and the La Cobra property with one claim covering approximately 775 hectares located in the Valle Department, Honduras.

