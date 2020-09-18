Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.88

Enterprise Diversified Inc (OTCMKTS:SYTE) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.05. Enterprise Diversified shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Enterprise Diversified Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, an Internet service provider (ISP), provides consumer and business-grade Internet access, wholesale managed modem services for downstream ISPs, Web hosting, and various ancillary services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Corporate, Internet Operations, HVAC Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Asset Management Operations.

