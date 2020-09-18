Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Directview Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DIRV)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Directview shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 20,769 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $246,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.65.

About Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV)

DirectView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a full-service provider of teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security and Surveillance; and Video Conferencing Services. The Security and Surveillance division provides surveillance systems, and digital video recording and services, including DVR recorders and cameras, video intercoms, NVR recorders and IP cameras, laser and video beam perimeter security products, motion detection and thermal imagery products, security design and consulting, remote control device management, equipment maintenance service plans, and access control solutions.

