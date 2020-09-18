Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $380.69

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.69 and traded as high as $387.00. Pagegroup shares last traded at $381.00, with a volume of 235,822 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAGE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Pagegroup from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 426.11 ($5.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 25.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 380.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 368.68.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

