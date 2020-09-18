Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst (LON:ASCI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $261.04

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASCI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.04 and traded as high as $264.00. Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst shares last traded at $262.00, with a volume of 6,928 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 261.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 253.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst Company Profile (LON:ASCI)

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

