Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.03

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TRIL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and traded as high as $20.73. Trillium Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 753,320 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -6.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

