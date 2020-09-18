INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. INTERSERVE PLC/ADR shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISVJY)

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

