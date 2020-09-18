VersaBank (TSE:VB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.05

VersaBank (TSE:VB)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.10. VersaBank shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 1,670 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.25.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets throughout Canada.

