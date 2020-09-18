BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst (LON:BRGE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $444.70

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $444.70 and traded as high as $467.00. BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst shares last traded at $461.50, with a volume of 48,456 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $389.15 million and a PE ratio of 20.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 444.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 392.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is an investment trust engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is the achievement of capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalization European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.