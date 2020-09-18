BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst (LON:BRGE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $444.70

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $444.70 and traded as high as $467.00. BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst shares last traded at $461.50, with a volume of 48,456 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $389.15 million and a PE ratio of 20.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 444.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 392.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is an investment trust engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is the achievement of capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalization European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Trillium Therapeutics Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.03
Trillium Therapeutics Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.03
INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01
INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01
VersaBank Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.05
VersaBank Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.05
BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $444.70
BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $444.70
Ascendant Resources Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11
Ascendant Resources Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11
SUPERDRY PLC/ADR Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.82
SUPERDRY PLC/ADR Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.82


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report