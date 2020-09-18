Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc (TSE:ASND) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.11. Ascendant Resources shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 17,000 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It primarily has 100% interests in the El Mochito zinc, silver, and lead mine located in west central Honduras. The company was formerly known as Morumbi Resources Inc and changed its name to Ascendant Resources Inc in December 2016.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.