SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.82

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $2.05. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

