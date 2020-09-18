SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.38

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and traded as low as $24.38. SWEDISH ORPHAN/S shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWTUY)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.