TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.77

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and traded as low as $13.92. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 224 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.