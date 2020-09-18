Bluestem Group (OTCMKTS:BGRP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.67

Bluestem Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BGRP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and traded as low as $0.67. Bluestem Group shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 6,500 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

About Bluestem Group (OTCMKTS:BGRP)

Bluestem Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers a selection of name-brand, private label, and non-branded merchandise through Internet Websites and catalog serving low to middle income consumers in the United States. It operates through Northstar Portfolio and Orchard Portfolio segments. The Northstar Portfolio segment consists of Fingerhut and Gettington retail brands.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.